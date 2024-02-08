Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to $27.50 at CIBC

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver



Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

