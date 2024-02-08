Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $967,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $265.47 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.59. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.