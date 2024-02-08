Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.