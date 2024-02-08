Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.58.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.