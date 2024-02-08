Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,043 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in UBS Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,603,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,909,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,140,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $27.75 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

