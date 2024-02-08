OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Northland Securities lowered OneMain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

OneMain Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. OneMain has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

