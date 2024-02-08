Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.78.

NXT opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 29.64. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nextracker by 3,423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 958,838 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

