New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,506 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 104.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

AGCO stock opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

