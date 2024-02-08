New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,092 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after buying an additional 284,784 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NOV by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,141,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after buying an additional 513,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NOV Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NOV opened at $17.19 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

