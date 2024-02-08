New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $800,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

