New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $2,285,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 108,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

