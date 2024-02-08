New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $873,000 Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 112.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 224.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,810,000 after acquiring an additional 411,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $50,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $236.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.63. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $218.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

