New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 81.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $125.74 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $127.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.14%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

