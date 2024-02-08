New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

XPO Trading Up 18.8 %

XPO stock opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.10.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

