New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 13,408 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 381.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 173,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United States Steel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in United States Steel by 33.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its position in United States Steel by 38.6% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $1,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

