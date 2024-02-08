New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,585 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $115.39 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

