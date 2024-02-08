Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $106,946,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $143.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $143.93.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

