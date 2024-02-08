Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 799,989 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,103,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 656,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

