Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $163,000 in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.29% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 2,865.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $166,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $268,000.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HIPS opened at $12.32 on Thursday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $57.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Profile

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

