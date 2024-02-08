Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $174,000 Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 964,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 135,390 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 176.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 940,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 600,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 496,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 53,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

