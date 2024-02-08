Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $800.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $650.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $606.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $645.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $606.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $655.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at $124,011,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,496 shares of company stock worth $101,797,797. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after buying an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after buying an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

