MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.43.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

MLNK stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.04.

In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,110.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keenan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 11.5% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 298,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 253,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 321,385 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 16.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Recommended Stories

