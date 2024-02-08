Macquarie Downgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Macquarie currently has $85.40 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $88.50.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.65.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $109.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. The company has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

