Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

XYL stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

