Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $158.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

