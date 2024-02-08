IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $265.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $215.00.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.22.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IEX
IDEX Trading Up 1.6 %
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.