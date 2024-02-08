Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $23.37 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.1% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 88.6% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $700.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $702.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.35.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

