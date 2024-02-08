Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.76.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

