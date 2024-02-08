Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 3.8 %

FTNT opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.