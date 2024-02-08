Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 509 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $700.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $702.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $535.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.