FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $37.00 at TD Cowen

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.05. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,900 shares of company stock worth $1,119,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

