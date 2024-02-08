FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.35.

NYSE FMC opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after acquiring an additional 53,408 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 54,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

