FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $187.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.29.

Get FirstService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstService

FirstService Trading Down 0.0 %

FirstService Increases Dividend

FSV opened at $164.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. FirstService has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $171.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after acquiring an additional 776,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstService by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after buying an additional 287,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in FirstService by 7.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after buying an additional 238,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.