First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after acquiring an additional 219,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after acquiring an additional 468,161 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,076,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 91,704 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.