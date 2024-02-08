Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $381.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.47 and a 200-day moving average of $327.83. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $252.17 and a 52 week high of $391.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

