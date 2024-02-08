Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXEL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,317,090.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 211,555 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

