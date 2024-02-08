Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $865.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $710.00 to $865.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $724.91 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $742.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $614.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $688.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 77.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

