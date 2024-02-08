Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director David B. Powers Sells 3,347 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EXP opened at $240.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $242.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.78.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile



Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

