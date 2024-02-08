Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $133.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $106.28 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.