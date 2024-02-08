Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. Diodes has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

