Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRTO. KeyCorp began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.11.

CRTO stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 256.94 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,670,000 after buying an additional 531,546 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,487,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,391 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

