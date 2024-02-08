Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

