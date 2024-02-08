Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a sell rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after buying an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after buying an additional 1,633,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

