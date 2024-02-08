Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRUS. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.14.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

