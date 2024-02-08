CIBC Boosts Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Price Target to C$9.00

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on Snowline Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Price Performance
Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.65 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. 26.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snowline Gold
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Why H&R Block Stock Looks More Attractive After Earnings Dip
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Can Etsy stock craft rebound with support from big investor?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 education stocks breaking out on a hiring spree
Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.