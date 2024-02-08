CIBC Boosts Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Price Target to C$9.00

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on Snowline Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Snowline Gold Price Performance

SGD stock opened at C$5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$775.91 million, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.90. Snowline Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.99.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. 26.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

Further Reading

