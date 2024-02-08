Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,800.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,438.41.

CMG stock opened at $2,663.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,725.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,310.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,072.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

