Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.86.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $166.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

