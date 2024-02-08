Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.86.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $166.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.