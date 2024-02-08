Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.86.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.