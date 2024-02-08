Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $300.73 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.42 and a 52 week high of $302.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $18,960,423 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

